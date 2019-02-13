Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → DOGZAM

DOGZAM

An app to recognise dog breeds, simply take a picture

(Arguably) the best dog recognition application on this planet!

Dogzam is a powerful dog recognition software solution based on machine learning algorithms. Dogzam, as a trained artificial neural network, can recognize more than 420 dog and mixed breeds.

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Thomas W
Thomas W
Makers
Thomas W
Thomas W
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Any plans on making an iPhone version? I would use this every day no joke
Upvote (1)·
Thomas W
Thomas WMaker@bytesandminds · Digital Product Development Company
@aaronoleary it's in progress. In the meantime: www.dogzam.com
Upvote ·