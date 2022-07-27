Sign in
This is the latest launch from Docusaurus
Docusaurus 2.0
Build great docs websites, focus on your content - by Meta
Docusaurus
helps you ship a
top-notch documentation site
in no time!
Focus on your content
: just write
Markdown
files!
Put your site online in
5 minutes
, then customize it.
Full-featured
: plugins, themes, search, blog, versioning, i18n, React...
Launched in
Productivity
,
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
by
Docusaurus
About this launch
Docusaurus
Easy to maintain open-source documentation websites
Docusaurus 2.0 by
Docusaurus
was hunted by
Sebastien Lorber
in
Productivity
,
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Sebastien Lorber
,
Yangshun Tay
and
Joel Marcey
. Featured on August 1st, 2022.
Docusaurus
is rated
5/5 ★
by 16 users. It first launched on January 7th, 2018.
