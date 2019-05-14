We want patients to find the perfect doctor and book an appointment in the most easy way. The patient journey should be enjoyable, and that's why we are always next to them: to help them find the best possible care. Anytime, anywhere.
Warsaw-based healthcare booking platform DocPlanner raises €80 million to fuel global growthWarsaw-based DocPlanner is a rapidly growing leading digital healthcare platform, offering a suite of marketing and software services to doctors and clinics so that they can deliver better and more efficient healthcare. The company provides free doctor reviews and booking for patients via its online marketplace.
Healthcare booking platform DocPlanner scores €80M Series EDocPlanner, the Poland-founded healthcare booking platform that now processes 1.5 million bookings every month globally, has closed €80 million in Series E financing. The round is led by One Peak Partners and Goldman Sachs Private Capital, with existing investors Piton Capital and ENERN Investments...
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Docplanner is a pretty great idea, both for patients and doctors, allowing patients to easily find a doctor for their needs and doctors to better organise and plan appointments. Congrats on the recent investment.
