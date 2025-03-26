Launches
Docko
Docko
Your virtual pet in your macOS dock
Your virtual pet in your macOS Dock
Free Options
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Pets
Meet the team
About this launch
Docko
Your virtual pet in your macOS dock
57
Points
1
Comments
Docko by
Docko
was hunted by
Marcel Pociot
in
Productivity
,
Pets
. Made by
Diana
,
Sebastian Schlein
and
Marcel Pociot
. Featured on March 27th, 2025.
Docko
Docko is not rated yet. This is Docko's first launch.