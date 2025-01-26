Launches
DockFix 3.5
This is a launch from DockFix
See 3 previous launches
DockFix 3.5
Reimagine your macos experience
Version 3.5 now features notification badges, reserve screen space to prevent apps from overlapping the dock, website shortcuts, custom app icons, smoother animations, redesigned user interface and much more to be better than ever!
Free Options
DockFix
Customize Your macOS Dock Like Never Before
4.83 out of 5.0
DockFix 3.5
DockFix
DockFix
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on August 6th, 2024.