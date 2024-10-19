Launches
This is the latest launch from DockFix
DockFix 3.0
Reimagine your macOS dock
DockFix is the ultimate macOS dock customization tool. Whether you want to replace your native dock with a sleek, fully customizable alternative or unlock hidden settings to enhance the native dock, DockFix has everything you need.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Apple
by
DockFix
Customize Your macOS Dock Like Never Before
4
reviews
110
followers
DockFix 3.0 by
was hunted by
Gustav Lübker
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Apple
. Made by
Gustav Lübker
. Featured on October 20th, 2024.
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on August 6th, 2024.
Upvotes
22
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
