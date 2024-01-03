Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Dockcase Pocket M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure
Ranked #20 for today
Dockcase Pocket M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure
Boundless creativity, enjoy on-the-go storage
Visit
Upvote 7
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Dockcase is upgraded with 1/4" screw holes for seamless integration with your iPhone 15 Pro/ Pro Max, Android devices, camera and other equipment. Dockcase adapts to any scene for secure connection and easy installation.
Launched in
Hardware
Crowdfunding
Photography
by
Dockcase Pocket M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure
About this launch
Dockcase Pocket M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure
Boundless Creativity, Enjoy On-The-Go Storage
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Dockcase Pocket M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure by
Dockcase Pocket M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Hardware
,
Crowdfunding
,
Photography
. Made by
Karen Long
and
Sliano Shie
. Featured on January 3rd, 2024.
Dockcase Pocket M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure
is not rated yet. This is Dockcase Pocket M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#45
Report