Dockcase Explorer Edition Pro
Ranked #4 for today
Dockcase Explorer Edition Pro
A sleek SSD enclosure with a big brain
Meet the new face of Dockcase Pro. Sleeker than any SSD enclosure with all-aluminum integrated design, two stylish cases are born to any style you want. It's the perfect blend of form and function.
Launched in
Hardware
,
Crowdfunding
,
Tech
by
Dockcase Explorer Edition
About this launch
Dockcase Explorer Edition
A sleek SSD enclosure with a big brain
Dockcase Explorer Edition Pro by
Dockcase Explorer Edition
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Hardware
,
Crowdfunding
,
Tech
. Made by
Sliano Shie
and
Karen Long
. Featured on January 7th, 2023.
Dockcase Explorer Edition
is not rated yet. This is Dockcase Explorer Edition's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
0
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#191
