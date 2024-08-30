Launches
DocDecoder
DocDecoder
You don't read terms of service
Free
DocDecoder gives you clear, concise summaries of any website's legal policies. Generated in real time by GPT-4o.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
DocDecoder
About this launch
DocDecoder
You don't read terms of service
DocDecoder by
DocDecoder
was hunted by
Josh Waller
in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Josh Waller
. Featured on September 3rd, 2024.
DocDecoder
is not rated yet. This is DocDecoder's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
