Do Things That Don't Scale
Discover new unscalable ways to grow your startup
#4 Product of the DayToday
As Paul Graham once wrote in his blog: “startups take off because the founders make them take off.”
We occasionally hear about the unscalable things founders did via interviews, podcasts and Medium posts. There’s no single home for these hacks however, so I decided to build a crowdsourced database with real stories, from real people.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
⭐️
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
I love this, interesting to hear about the other side of growth hacking, the tactics that aren't meant to help you but possibly can!
Upvote (2)Share·
⭐️
Colin WinhallPro@colinwinhall · Problem solver.
This is really cool! I think @pjrvs would be interested in such a project. Lots of synergy with the movement of Company of One
Upvote Share·
⭐️
Colin WinhallPro@colinwinhall · Problem solver.
Seems it broke. I guess it's using airtable in some way @thisiskp_ ? I get the error "Error occured while fetching data. Please make sure your base contains a settings and content sheet with some values."
Upvote Share·
✨
Anne-Laure Le Cunff@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
@thisiskp_ @colinwinhall Yes I get a blank page on mobile. Love the idea though!
Upvote Share·