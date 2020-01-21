Discussion
Hello Hunters👋 Happy New Year 2020. We are excited to announce that our team at Do Not Be Square have just released a free email signature generator, extremely easy to use that helps you personalise your private or company email signature. What makes us stand out from any other email signatures on the market: ✅ Record directly a unique profile video / photo ✅ Camera options are supported on desktop and smart phone ✅ Mobile friendly platform, no download is required ✅ Edit text on your email signature in any language you choose ✅ You can add contacts and links using icons to the email signature ✅ Easily copy and save for free ✅ A dark mode email signature option can be sent direct to your email ✅ Support on Gmail, Outlook, Office 365, Yahoo, Hotmail, Aol, Apple, Thunderbird and GMX. Please give it a try and let us know what you think🤘
I create now animation email signature to my Outlook account and this look amazing!
