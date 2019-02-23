Divine F**king Intellect

Divine Fucking Intellect is an expletive riddled fun fact generator.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Carla MarzariMaker@cmarzari · Hi I like to code
Hi everyone! A couple friends and I just finished college and we wanted to improve our fullstack skills. So, we did what any recent CS grads would do and created an expletive riddled fun fact generator. It may not be glamorous or super technical, but we had a blast making it and learned a lot from the process (things we never got to learn in the classroom). The frontend is React and the API is written in C. We found a great plugin that detects nouns and other parts of speech and placed the expletives in the string correctly. One friend involved is interested in learning SEO, so we're in the process of integrating that as well. Heres the site: https://divinefuckingintellect.com Would love some constructive feedback. My friends and I are looking forward to making more micro-projects to improve our skills.
Upvote Share·