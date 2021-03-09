Discussions
Deals
Jobs
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Ditto for Developers
Ditto for Developers
Sync the latest copy edits from design to development
Design Tools
Marketing
Developer Tools
+ 1
Teams use Ditto to manage and componentize the words across their product from design to production. ⚡
Eliminate error-prone copying and pasting and let developers get back to building. Use our API/CLI to pull up-to-date copy into local directories.
🎁 3 months free
GET PROMO CODE
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
1h ago