Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
DitLead
DitLead
Cold Email, Linkedin and Cold Call Outreach Automation
Visit
Upvote 74
DitLead is an outbound sales automation and engagement platform with support for Linkedin Outreach automation, cold emailing, cold calling, email verification, email warmup, CRM and lead management.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Email
•
Sales
•
SaaS
30% off yearly plan
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
DitLead
Linkedin and email outreach, sales automation and engagement
Follow
74
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
DitLead by
DitLead
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Email
,
Sales
,
SaaS
. Made by
Ikenna Paschal
. Featured on March 8th, 2025.
DitLead
is not rated yet. This is DitLead's first launch.