district0x Education Portal
Learn Blockchain in bite-sized pieces
The district0x Education Portal is a free and easy way to get started learning about Blockchain, Decentralization, and district0x.
Many people want to get involved in Blockchain, but don't know where to start or who to trust. The space is noisy with a considerable amount of misinformation, which is why projects like this are critical.
- Pros:
Easy to consume content in bite sized pieces, well designed, clearly written. Great for beginners and experts alike.
It's a big space and not every single topic is covered yet.
I've went through all of the content and find it to be extremely high quality.Jesse Leimgruber has used this product for one month.
James (Sunny) Vista@jamesvista12 · James Vista
Looks like a much needed platform in a noisy space, very helpful for a newcomer like myself looking to get the real info. How long did it take to make? I'd imagine there are tons of topics to expand into. What is the plan to keep updated with new content?
PJ LeimgruberMaker@misterpeej · Marketing Lead @ district0x
@jamesvista12 We're opening the project up to outside contributors, and we plan to add new educational modules monthly. At the moment, our current focus is beefing up the sections regarding basics of blockchain. We're working on some exciting content about the basics of cryptography and the Bitcoin blockchain. Thanks for the kind words.
Alvin Liang@alvin_liang
One of the few sources of information on blockchain online that is simultaneously easy to understand, and doesn't completely butcher what it is with gross oversimplifications. Great for a newcomer or someone who's been in the space looking to brush up their knowledge!
Alagappan Hari@alagappanhari · Fixello,Co-founder
After browsing the page it made me to give a shot to read on all those articles 😍
Alexander Smekhov@bitrewards · Managing Director
Great, people should learn more about perspecitve technologies like blockchain and crypto
