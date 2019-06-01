The Dissenter web browser is built for The People, not advertisers. Block Big Tech ads and trackers by default. Discover a comment section on every URL online. Welcome to the free speech internet.
Not controlled by the Silicon Valley thought police. Developer committed to free and open internet.
Brand new so could be subject to many changes.
New browser developed by Gab in response to internet giants deciding they were our moral guardians and banning everything they don't like for personal reasons.SM™ - FFBot V3.1427810961 has used this product for one month.
Tinternet free
Get it with Gab fully functioning on android platforms.
Once the android issue is resource, the GGT: Gooble Gobbling Tinternet will fritter.Ted Bryce has never used this product.
scott pentonHunter@scottpenton · Web Designer - SEO
So far, outstanding browser. Based on the Brave Browser, but adds commenting on any web page and can connect to Gab, a free speech social network.
Aaron Hall@llahnoraa · Web Designer @ Santa Fe College
@scottpenton ditto!
𝐗𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐞@xoldie
I am using the dissenter browser right! one of the best!
