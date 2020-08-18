  1. Home
Nostalgic disposable camera app where you get actual prints

It’s super easy to use! Just open the app, take your photos, and wait for them to develop. At 9AM every day, you will get a notification that your photos are developed.
David's Disposable is a new camera app already with 1 million downloadsMore than a dozen apps in the photo category of Apple's App Store appropriate the shoddy, snapshot esthetics of single-use, or disposable, cameras. The newest joining this niche category two weeks ago features nothing unique. Yet it quickly surpassed 1 million downloads because the popular internet celebrity behind the app told followers to "check out my new app."
YouTuber's disposable camera app topped App Store as downloads soar past 1 millionFans of YouTube creator David B are captivated by his new digital disposable camera app, with downloads flying past the 1 million mark, The Verge has learned. Dobrik's app, David's Disposable, has surpassed "well, well over a million" downloads, a person with knowledge of the numbers told The Verge.
Alexis Ohanian
Hunter
Pool time with my daughter Olympia is the best time. I shot some pool photos on Disposable and it really made me smile. There’s something about untethering ourselves from our phones and the delight of seeing the “prints” the next day. Excited to see what David and his team build
David dobrik
Maker
Hi friends! Thanks Alexis. I am constantly seeking new ways to create content on every platform. Film is such a memorable and unique way to capture memories and movement. There is something more inviting and appealing about a disposable camera and a film photo and I want everyone to be able to conveniently share that same experience! Today social media is often missing the authentic connections it once praised and endorsed. At Disposable we set out to promote authenticity by digitally re-creating the nostalgic feeling and delayed gratification behind waiting for a roll of film to develop. Then the unexpected happened; the app debuted at number 1 on the App Store, gained 2 million users in just two months, and even Product Hunt wrote about us a few times. We realized then that Disposable’s mission is something bigger than just cool photos: it’s preserving the community and connections that these raw, authentic, unique photos create. We’re on a mission to create the next great social media network, built on authenticity. We’re looking for extraordinary members to join our core team: Lead Designer – Come be our Jony Ive. Engineers – We need to build that eng team- front-end, back-end, sideways, front ways, and backways. As Disposable’s early team, you will have tremendous influence over the company and maybe even the future of the world. No college degrees necessary- just talent and drive. Click here (https://www.notion.so/Disposable...) to learn more and apply!
Miguel Rodriguez
I use this app all the time! It's exciting to wait until the images are developed to see them and the quality is great!
