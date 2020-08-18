Disposable
Nostalgic disposable camera app where you get actual prints
Alexis Ohanian
Pool time with my daughter Olympia is the best time. I shot some pool photos on Disposable and it really made me smile. There’s something about untethering ourselves from our phones and the delight of seeing the “prints” the next day. Excited to see what David and his team build
Maker
Hi friends! Thanks Alexis. I am constantly seeking new ways to create content on every platform. Film is such a memorable and unique way to capture memories and movement. There is something more inviting and appealing about a disposable camera and a film photo and I want everyone to be able to conveniently share that same experience! Today social media is often missing the authentic connections it once praised and endorsed. At Disposable we set out to promote authenticity by digitally re-creating the nostalgic feeling and delayed gratification behind waiting for a roll of film to develop. Then the unexpected happened; the app debuted at number 1 on the App Store, gained 2 million users in just two months, and even Product Hunt wrote about us a few times. We realized then that Disposable’s mission is something bigger than just cool photos: it’s preserving the community and connections that these raw, authentic, unique photos create. We’re on a mission to create the next great social media network, built on authenticity. We’re looking for extraordinary members to join our core team: Lead Designer – Come be our Jony Ive. Engineers – We need to build that eng team- front-end, back-end, sideways, front ways, and backways. As Disposable’s early team, you will have tremendous influence over the company and maybe even the future of the world. No college degrees necessary- just talent and drive. Click here (https://www.notion.so/Disposable...) to learn more and apply!
I use this app all the time! It's exciting to wait until the images are developed to see them and the quality is great!
