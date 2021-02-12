discussion
Hi everyone 👋🏼 I’m Trustin, founder of Discover Together 🎵👯♀️! I am super excited to share with the Product Hunt community, Discover Together, a 3rd party Spotify app that creates unique playlists curated for two people. I have always been in love with Spotify’s recommendation algorithm that has played a major role in evolving my music tastes and introduced me to my favorite artists and songs over time. The process of finding new music, however, is most often a solo experience of falling into recommendation rabbit holes or sifting through the “Discover Weekly” Spotify playlist by oneself. We wanted to create a way for people to discover new music together and create a new way to socialize, especially during times of social distancing. Our algorithm builds off of the Spotify API’s recommendation algorithm by using a user’s listening history to recommend related songs. We use k-means clustering to combine and categorize songs in two users’ listening histories to find similar genres and sonic features that are present in both users’ taste profiles. We then search through the Spotify library to recommend 30 songs that best fit the clustering criteria and conveniently create a playlist curated for the two users. Using DT: ➡️ How to create a Discover Together playlist Upon authorizing your Spotify account on Discover Together, you can share your personal link with anyone to create a playlist with them! The person you shared your link with then authorizes their account, and the playlist is instantly made on the website and can be automatically saved into your Spotify library. 👩❤️👩 Bond with people through social music discovery Use Discover Together to talk about new finds with your significant other ❤️, friends, family, or people you just met as icebreakers🥶 Don’t know how to start a conversation with your match on Tinder? Send them your unique Discover Together link to create a playlist to discover new music together! 😉 Discover Together uses the official Spotify API to securely authorize Spotify data, but we are not affiliated with Spotify.
Amazing product just made a playlist!
@arjunplantemoji So glad you like it Arjun! I just checked out our playlist and it's 🔥
I love how I can curate unique playlists that suit both me and my friends with just a few clicks! Would def use on road trips 👌🏻
@theresehopeong You'll definitely get bangers for the road with Discover Together!
ALL my friends loved the shared playlists! Such a dope product
Such a great product and Trustin is a great guy, very receptive to customer feedback and a quick iterator!