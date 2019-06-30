Home
Disconnect 2.0
Disconnect 2.0
Stop sites from tracking your movements on the web
Privacy
Disconnect stops sites from tracking your movements on the web. It blocks third party cookies, gives you control over site scripts and protects your privacy from prying “eyes." The free version runs on Chrome, Firefox and Opera.
