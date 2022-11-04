Products
This is the latest launch from IKEA
See IKEA’s 15 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
DIRIGERA
Ranked #12 for today
DIRIGERA
IKEA's new Matter ready hub for smart products
Visit
Payment Required
With more than one smart product from IKEA, the DIRIGERA hub, together with the IKEA Home smart app, brings the most benefits to your smart home. Improving the IQ of your home makes life itself smoother.
Launched in
Home
,
Home Automation
by
IKEA
About this launch
IKEA
Furniture and home furnishings
21
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
DIRIGERA by
IKEA
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Home
,
Home Automation
. Featured on November 5th, 2022.
IKEA
is rated
4.4/5 ★
by 21 users. It first launched on October 25th, 2014.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#217
