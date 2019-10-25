Direktor.io
Parris Khachi
Maker
I was working on another product I couldn't really find a service that would easily split my traffic for me. I was already using Google Analytics for experiments. I didn't want to sign up for these larger services such as Optimizely and do more integration work. Really what I needed was a simple tool that would split traffic between a list of URLs. As a result, Direktor was born! I had actually built this product a couple times at previous companies. Splitting traffic at the CDN level helps give confidence that 500ms+ redirects aren't skewing your test results.
