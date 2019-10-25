Log InSign up
A/B testing as easy as short URLs

We're the Bit.ly of A/B Testing! Just add some URLs in and we'll split your traffic using Cloudflare's edge network. This means super fast redirects. Beyond that, there's no integration needed and you can bring your own analytics solution such as GA.
I was working on another product I couldn't really find a service that would easily split my traffic for me. I was already using Google Analytics for experiments. I didn't want to sign up for these larger services such as Optimizely and do more integration work. Really what I needed was a simple tool that would split traffic between a list of URLs. As a result, Direktor was born! I had actually built this product a couple times at previous companies. Splitting traffic at the CDN level helps give confidence that 500ms+ redirects aren't skewing your test results.
