Directly is a leader in support automation, helping enterprise companies launch and train virtual agents with our expert-in-the-loop AI platform.
Instead of only addressing the easiest FAQs, enable your virtual agent to handle far more volume.
Microsoft's M12 lays out investment strategy, aims to make the corporate VC community more 'founder-friendly'In just a matter of weeks, Microsoft went from a customer of Directly's to an investor. The San Francisco-based company finds and compensates expert users of a product to help come up with detailed answers to complicated support issues that can later be used to automate the customer service experience.
Refreshing Design, Seamless Virtual Agent to your own customer service
Haven't tried the product enough
Good clienteleRavi Sethia has used this product for one day.
Ravi SethiaHunter@_sethia · Curious Explorer
LinkedIn using it for it's customer support. Look a refreshing design and better than chatbots!
