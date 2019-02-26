Feeling turned on is more than a wind up to sex. It’s a way to feel more alive, heighten intimacy, unlock confidence, and cultivate your wellbeing. Dipsea empowers you to tap into those feelings whenever you damn well please!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
I expect to see more audio-driven intimacy and sex related products emerge over the next few years. I invested in one that's pre-launch. Congrats on the funding and traction to date, @gina_gutierrez. 👏🏼
Upvote (1)Share·
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Great idea! Its great to see people challenge reservations about sex and bring it into a mainstream focus! Great job!
Upvote Share·