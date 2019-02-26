Log InSign up
Dipsea

Short, erotic stories made by women for women.

Feeling turned on is more than a wind up to sex. It’s a way to feel more alive, heighten intimacy, unlock confidence, and cultivate your wellbeing. Dipsea empowers you to tap into those feelings whenever you damn well please!

Around the web
How do you sell erotica to millennial women? Make it more like podcasts.The first time I listened to one of Dipsea's "sexy audio stories" was on the subway. This was an incredibly uncomfortable experience; New York City's Financial District at 6 pm on a Thursday is possibly the most unsexy environment in the universe, not least when you are on an unfortunate-smelling train rumbling underneath it.
Vox
This New App Wants to Turn You OnIt started with meditation. Gina Gutierrez was listening to Headspace, the guided meditation and mindfulness app, when she realized something. Her and her girl friends, including her now-business partner Faye Keegan, were spending a lot of time talking about sexuality and how so few of them had reliable sources for erotic content that felt made for them.
ELLE
Dipsea raises $5.5M for short-form, sexy audio storiesA new wave of female-led businesses want to help women get off. Dipsea, an app-based platform for short-form erotic audio stories, is the latest to grab funding from venture capital investors. The female-founded San Francisco-headquartered startup, which officially launched in December, has raised $5.5 million in a round led by Bedrock Capital and Thrive Capital.
TechCrunch

Taylor Majewski
Ryan Hoover
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
I expect to see more audio-driven intimacy and sex related products emerge over the next few years. I invested in one that's pre-launch. Congrats on the funding and traction to date, @gina_gutierrez. 👏🏼
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Great idea! Its great to see people challenge reservations about sex and bring it into a mainstream focus! Great job!
