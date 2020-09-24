discussion
Hi Product Hunt! I'm Nat, CEO of Litho. I first tried a HoloLens back in 2017, and, despite its limitations, I was blown away by the experience. It offered a magical glimpse into a future where technology was no longer an obstacle to the real world, but a tool to enhance and engage with it. IMO the biggest drawback of both the original HoloLens and early, phone-based mobile AR applications is their input method. Hand tracking is too tiring and imprecise to spend much time using, while, with a touchscreen, you often end up obscuring what you’re trying to interact with. That's why we created Litho - an input device and UX framework designed specifically for Augmented Reality. Litho allows you to interact effortlessly with the real world unimpeded by external trackers or base stations. We launched Litho in November 2019. Since then, we’ve shipped hundreds of Litho Developer Kits around the world and started to partner with visionary companies to build applications for it. From the launch, users were creating mobile AR demo videos virtually indistinguishable from reality; the less technical, however, were struggling with Unity, which was creating a barrier to getting them started. So, we developed Diorama, an app we believe offers a template for the future of filmmaking and visual effects creation. Diorama lets you easily import a curated set of 3D assets into your AR scene. Many of the assets are creative commons, some are licensed, others have been commissioned by us from leading contemporary artists. We also integrated Diorama directly with the Google Poly API, allowing users to bring basic objects to the scene by just using their voice. Once the objects have been introduced, it’s simple to edit and animate them to create short films, and we have physics tools, such as balloons and wind, which enable delightful physics-based interactions. If you have an iPhone with an A12 chip or newer, actors can also interact directly with the props in your scene through body tracking, and the app has a selection of live video filters, which help blend virtual objects with the camera feed. Diorama launches today for iOS. You can get the Testflight for free from our website. To use it, you will, of course, need a Litho, which you can purchase from the Diorama website for just $99. As a team of only five, there’s still a lot on our to-do list. We’d love to hear your thoughts about features you'd like to see in the app. Feel free to ask us anything in the comments.
The UI and workflow shown in the second video is just amazing.
looks cool! I like that you are recognising that accessibility and ease of use are a key to make it go viral! - Could you integrate a tiktok or ig post button into it? It'd be awesome to link it with sm apps!
@sabina_weiss Thanks :) Atm there's just a screen record feature built into the app. Totally agree with the more direct sm share tho, it's something we're looking into at the moment
Nice idea and the fluency of AR is matchless.
