Home
Product
Diode
Ranked #19 for today
Diode
Build and simulate circuits on a breadboard in 3D
Free
Build, program, and simulate hardware projects in the browser.
Launched in
Hardware
by
Diode
About this launch
Diode
Build and simulate circuits on a breadboard in 3D
Diode by
Diode
was hunted by
Joshua Dance
in
Hardware
. Made by
Kenneth Cassel
. Featured on October 26th, 2022.
Diode
is not rated yet. This is Diode's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
5
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#86
