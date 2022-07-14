Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Dino Stories
Ranked #17 for today
Dino Stories
Audio fairy tales with dinosaurs!
Visit
Upvote 2
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Five roaring dinosaur audio stories with music and sound effects. Based on classic fairy tales.
Launched in
Kids
,
Books
,
Entertainment
by
Dino Stories
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Dino Stories
Fairy tales with dinosaurs!
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Dino Stories by
Dino Stories
was hunted by
goodish
in
Kids
,
Books
,
Entertainment
. Made by
goodish
. Featured on July 14th, 2022.
Dino Stories
is not rated yet. This is Dino Stories's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#17
Weekly rank
#115
Report