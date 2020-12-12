Home
Ship
Makers
Deals
Mentors
All Jobs
Remote Jobs
Post a Job
Ask
Events
Upcoming
Collections
Topics
Newsletter
Time Travel
Advertising
Post a Job
Promoted Products
Apps
About
Branding
FAQ
Pro tips
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Blog
Log In
Home
→
Dino Fit
Dino Fit
Jump in real life to jump in game
Health and Fitness
get it
UPVOTE
1
Dino.Fit is a free motion tracking game. This means that you are essentially the dino. You physically jump up to avoid obstacles for as long as you can.
Create your own group for an exclusive leaderboard and compete with your friends and family!
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collection
Featured
5 minutes ago
MicroAcquire
Promoted
A free & anonymous startup acquisition marketplace
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
💬
Be the first to comment