Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Dino Fit

Dino Fit

Jump in real life to jump in game

Health and Fitness
get it
Dino.Fit is a free motion tracking game. This means that you are essentially the dino. You physically jump up to avoid obstacles for as long as you can.
Create your own group for an exclusive leaderboard and compete with your friends and family!
MicroAcquire
Promoted
A free & anonymous startup acquisition marketplace
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
💬
Be the first to comment