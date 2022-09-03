Products
Dime
Ranked #3 for today
Dime
Beautifully designed expense tracker and budgeting tool
Free
Dime is a beautiful expense tracker built with iOS design guidelines in mind. And, it's 100% free with no ads or paywalls.
Launched in
iOS
,
Money
,
Personal Finance
by
Dime
About this launch
Dime
Beautifully Designed Expense Tracker and Budgeting Tool
Dime by
Dime
was hunted by
Rafael Soh
in
iOS
,
Money
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Rafael Soh
. Featured on September 4th, 2022.
Dime
is not rated yet. This is Dime's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#152
