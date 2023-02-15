Products
This is the latest launch from Dime
See Dime’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Dime 2.0
Dime 2.0
Modern, intuitive expense tracking and budgeting.
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Dime 2.0 is here with income tracking, overall budgets, a UI makeover and more! It is a beautiful, intuitive expense tracker built with iOS design guidelines in mind. And, it's 100% free with no ads or paywalls.
Launched in
iOS
,
Money
,
Personal Finance
by
Dime
About this launch
Dime
Beautifully Designed Expense Tracker and Budgeting Tool
4
reviews
320
followers
Follow for updates
Dime 2.0 by
Dime
was hunted by
Rafael Soh
in
iOS
,
Money
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Rafael Soh
. Featured on February 16th, 2023.
Dime
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on September 4th, 2022.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#24
Week rank
-
Report