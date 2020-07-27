Discussion
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 My name is Satya and I’m a developer at Nimbella. We use DigitalOcean quite a bit to host our products. And we didn’t want to leave Slack to gather information about our resources while having conversations. So I built a few Slack Slash commands that help us do that using our very own product Nimbella Commander because it’s the best and fastest way to build Slash commands. Try it if you don’t believe me! Commands available in the DigitalOcean Command Set: - dobill - Fetch your DigitalOcean usage. - droplet_ip - List IP addresses of a droplet. - droplet_list - List droplets. - droplet_power - Power on/off a droplet. - droplet_reboot - Reboot a droplet. - droplet_snap - Take a snapshot of a droplet. - droplet_status - Know the status of all droplets or a single droplet. Click here to install Nimbella Commander (it’s free) in your Slack workspace and run the below Slash command to install all of the above commands. /nc csm_install do Visit our GitHub page to learn how to use the above commands. If you have any questions or if you need guidance on building your Slash commands, please join us on our community Slack channel. :)
Nice stuff, @satyarohith and Team Nimbella. I am just loving the speed of execution here. You folks are coming out with new stuff every week or so. Kudos 👍🏻 🚀
@abhash_kumar2 Thanks, Abhash! :)
