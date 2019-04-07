Digital Socrates 2.0

Based on the socratic method, digital socrates asks questions designed to increase your critical thinking skills. Digital Socrates is full of thought-provoking questions on topics ranging from philosophy to interview questions, now asked from any voice device.
Jonathan PorterMaker@porterhaus · Building useful things for others.
This is what happens when Makers collaborate - we can have nice things. Big thanks to @bissenmann for letting us spread the idea and create a voice app version of his project. This has by far been our favorite project to work on and we've learned so much in doing so. I'm excited to hear what you guys think and we would love feedback! We have more categories in the works such as: - Relationships - Career - Health Don't see a category you want? Suggest one here: https://forms.gle/tBS3EmV5UBP2mULL8 Also, we have a bunch of apps we plan to release soon if you're interested in increasing productivity, improving memory, and are interested in self-improvement in general. Sign up here for updates: https://mailchi.mp/96e05fcb4e19/...
Oliver Yuwen@oliver_yuwen
this is cool!
