👋😺 Hi Product Hunters! Thank you for stopping by to check out Digital Sales Assistant by involve.me Digital Sales Assistant by involve.me is a quick tool that lets you enrich your online shop and replace your forms with a smart sales assistant. You will still get the lead, but by the time your sales team reaches them, your leads can already be reading about their perfect product fit. Or even better - automate the lead to customer conversion process altogether. 61% of sales professionals consider shortening their sales cycle a priority. Early segmentation and finding the right product fit is crucial for faster discovery-to-purchase conversion. That’s exactly what Sales Assistant’s for. Whether you want to nudge new visitors to better buying decisions, redirect return customers to similar categories, or ask for reviews, involve.me makes it easy to show visitors products & pages that matter. Here are a few things our Digital Sales Assistant can help you with: ✅ Collect & segment leads ✅ Explain complex products ✅ Book demos the human way ✅ Configure custom products & service packages ✅ Calculate custom pricing ✅ Collect PayPal and Stripe payments It also comes packed with useful & easy to use features like: ➡️ 100% visual drag & drop editor ➡️ Smart form logic, custom redirects ➡️ 100+ professionally designed templates ➡️ PayPal and Stripe payment collection ➡️ Real-time click and submission reports ➡️ & much more 📣📣📣 Use code HUNTER-BONUS for 25% off your first 3 months.
