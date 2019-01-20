Digital Jetty is a job board for remote, contract professionals. If you are looking for a freelancer, just post your job offer and we will connect you with vetted experts.
Reviews
- Pros:
It has basically everything you needCons:
It needs some more polish
This product seems like a neat idea, but it needs a lot of polish, brand development, and design help before it can compete with the dozen "big names" in the hiring remote workers niche.
I do like the name, and I do like the untraditional UI so... I guess I'll keep an eye on it.Raven Douglas has used this product for one day.
