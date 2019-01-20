Log InSign up
Digital Jetty

Job board for remote, contract software developers.

Digital Jetty is a job board for remote, contract professionals. If you are looking for a freelancer, just post your job offer and we will connect you with vetted experts.

Reviews

Raven Douglas
Konrad Gadzinowski
 
    Pros: 

    It has basically everything you need

    Cons: 

    It needs some more polish

    This product seems like a neat idea, but it needs a lot of polish, brand development, and design help before it can compete with the dozen "big names" in the hiring remote workers niche.

    I do like the name, and I do like the untraditional UI so... I guess I'll keep an eye on it.

    Raven Douglas has used this product for one day.
