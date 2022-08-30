Products
Digital Collectibles by Meta
Digital Collectibles by Meta
You can now post NFTs on Facebook and Instagram
Meta announced today that it will now let users post their NFTs across both Instagram and Facebook. Users can connect their wallets like Rainbow, MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase Wallet and Dapper Wallet
Launched in
Instagram
,
Social Network
,
NFT
by
Digital Collectibles by Meta
About this launch
Digital Collectibles by Meta
You can now post NFTs on Facebook and Instagram
Digital Collectibles by Meta by
Digital Collectibles by Meta
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Instagram
,
Social Network
,
NFT
. Featured on August 30th, 2022.
Digital Collectibles by Meta
Digital Collectibles by Meta is not rated yet. This is Digital Collectibles by Meta 's first launch.
Upvotes
51
Comments
2
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#24
