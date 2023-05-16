Products
Digger
Digger
Open Source GitOps tool for Terraform
Visit
Upvote 59
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Digger is an open source tool that helps you run Terraform in the CI system you already have, such as GitHub Actions.
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
GitHub
by
Digger.dev
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Digger.dev
Build on AWS without having to learn it
21
reviews
118
followers
Follow for updates
Digger by
Digger.dev
was hunted by
Igor Zalutski
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Igor Zalutski
,
Utpal Nadiger 👋📈
,
Mohamed Habib
,
Dias
and
Alexey Skriptsov
. Featured on May 17th, 2023.
Digger.dev
is rated
5/5 ★
by 21 users. It first launched on July 8th, 2021.
Upvotes
59
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report