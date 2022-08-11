See lockrMail’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Digests by lockrMail
Ranked #3 for today

Digests by lockrMail

Bundle content for optimized email delivery

Free
Digests are a powerful tool that allow you to combine communications from like-minded brands into one convenient email - delivered at your desired date and time. You can also add filters to further curate your digest content.
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Email, Productivity +1 by
lockrMail
Knock
Ad
Notification infrastructure for developers
About this launch
lockrMail
Own the power to organize and protect your email inbox
47reviews
Digests by lockrMail by
lockrMail
was hunted by
Keith Petri
in Chrome Extensions, Email, Productivity. Made by
Keith Petri
and
Jenny Hagan
. Featured on August 15th, 2022.
lockrMail
is rated 5/5 by 47 users. It first launched on May 25th, 2021.
Upvotes
71
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#2