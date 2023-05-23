Products
Dify.AI
Open-source platform for LLMOps,Define your AI-native Apps
Dify.AI is an open-source platform for LLMOps .It offers visual management of prompts, operations, and datasets. Create an AI app in minutes or integrate LLM into your app for continuous improvement.
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
Dify.AI
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We'd love to hear your feedback, if you have any questions, feel free to reach out!"
The makers of Dify.AI
About this launch
Dify.AI by
Dify.AI
was hunted by
Luyu Zhang
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Luyu Zhang
,
Panpan
,
Joel
,
TAKATOST
,
Nite Knite
and
Evan Z
. Featured on May 23rd, 2023.
Dify.AI
is not rated yet. This is Dify.AI's first launch.
Upvotes
35
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
