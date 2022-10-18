Products
Dictionary & Daily Quote Widget
Get new quote each time you refresh the dashboard
Get 2 unique widgets and make your notion dashboards even more interesting. Search new words and find motivating quotes to the homepage. The widgets will increase the minimal aspect of your notion page and also make it more aesthetic.
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Notion
by
Dictionary & Daily Quote Widget
About this launch
Dictionary & Daily Quote Widget by
Dictionary & Daily Quote Widget
was hunted by
smoul
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Notion
. Made by
smoul
. Featured on October 19th, 2022.
Dictionary & Daily Quote Widget
is not rated yet. This is Dictionary & Daily Quote Widget's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
1
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#108
