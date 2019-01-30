Log InSign up
Dibz is a tool that automates your link building, guest post, influencers & bloggers outreach. By combining multiple API’s, custom spam factors and unique algorithm, Dibz filters your query searches while providing you with top-notch opportunities - on autopilot.

Nikolina Bobić
Ognjen Vukovic
Vukasin Vukosavljevic
  • Nikolina Bobić
    Nikolina BobićMarketing
    Pros: 

    It has all you need for link building at one spot (except the content, of course)

    Cons: 

    Nothing. My favorite SEO shortcut tool.

    SEO is a time-consuming monster. It takes too much time to manually find a relevant website for placing a backlink for your product. This is a true time-saver for every SEO specialist or link-builder, a must-have for every growing business.

    Nikolina Bobić has used this product for one month.
  • Ognjen Vukovic
    Ognjen VukovicBar Code
    Pros: 

    Great tool for link building, link prospecting, blogger and influencer outreach and general scraping.

    Cons: 

    You need to know what you are doing, but fortunately, it has all the guides and manuals :)

    Nifty tool, no wonder it is among Brian Deans Top Seo Tools for 2019.

    Ognjen Vukovic has used this product for one year.
