Home
→
Product
→
Dialworks for Sales Hiring
Ranked #6 for today
Dialworks for Sales Hiring
Filter sales candidates via on-demand real call scenarios
Visit
Upvote 40
20% Off
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Find the right sales rep and train them to be successful with Dialworks, an on-demand sales hiring, and training platform. Dialworks replicates real-life scenarios to find skilled sales reps, train and upskill them.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Productivity
,
Sales
by
Dialworks for Sales Hiring
About this launch
Dialworks for Sales Hiring
Test sales candidates via on-demand real life call scenarios
0
reviews
40
followers
Follow for updates
Dialworks for Sales Hiring by
Dialworks for Sales Hiring
was hunted by
Gaurav Sharma
in
Hiring
,
Productivity
,
Sales
. Made by
Lakshya Pal
,
Saravana Kumar R
,
Arun
,
Hithesh Lade
,
Himanshu Bhardwaz
and
Atishay Jain
. Featured on November 30th, 2022.
Dialworks for Sales Hiring
is not rated yet. This is Dialworks for Sales Hiring 's first launch.
Upvotes
40
Comments
6
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#47
