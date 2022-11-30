Products
Dialworks for Sales Hiring

Dialworks for Sales Hiring

Filter sales candidates via on-demand real call scenarios

Find the right sales rep and train them to be successful with Dialworks, an on-demand sales hiring, and training platform. Dialworks replicates real-life scenarios to find skilled sales reps, train and upskill them.
Launched in Hiring, Productivity, Sales
About this launch
0
reviews
40
followers
was hunted by
Gaurav Sharma
in Hiring, Productivity, Sales. Made by
Lakshya Pal
,
Saravana Kumar R
,
Arun
,
Hithesh Lade
,
Himanshu Bhardwaz
and
Atishay Jain
. Featured on November 30th, 2022.
40
6
#6
#47