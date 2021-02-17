discussion
Hello PH, Lukáš from the Diagrams team here. 👋 It’s been exactly one year since we launched Diagrams, a fresh take on a diagram editor, and one designed specifically for Mac. While the initial version focused mainly on canvas editing and featured a single fixed palette, version 2.0 comes with multiple palette presets and lets you customize the palette to fit your needs. You can now leverage new styling options — including the highly requested additions of more element colors and text formatting — for crafting your element and relationship types. Diagrams 2.0 is now available on the Mac App Store as a one-time purchase. It’s $22.99, and existing users get it for free. If you want to learn more about the concept behind palettes, please refer to this blog post. We can’t wait to see how you’ll use this unique functionality and what use cases you’ll come up with. We’d love to hear what you think about this update, and we’re happy to answer your questions! Thanks, Lukáš
