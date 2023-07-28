Products
dewey. Sidebar for X
dewey. Sidebar for X
See your bookmarks for any X profile
See all your bookmarks for a specific X profile without leaving X. The dewey. Sidebar shows you all the bookmarks you've saved on any X user profile and lets you search.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Twitter
Social Media
by
dewey.
The makers of dewey. Sidebar for X
About this launch
dewey.
dewey. Sidebar for X by
dewey.
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Twitter
,
Social Media
. Made by
Alex Prober
,
Tom Harari
and
Yuriy Yarovoy
. Featured on July 30th, 2023.
dewey.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 16 users. It first launched on June 18th, 2021.
