Home
→
Product
→
DevRev PLuG
DevRev PLuG
Live chat and customer support for PLG companies
DevRev helps product-led companies displace Intercom, Zendesk, and Jira, with a singular CRM experience. The first app on the platform is PLuG, a conversation widget that integrates your customer conversations with your product and work.
Launched in
Customer Success
,
Messaging
,
Developer Tools
by
DevRev PLuG
About this launch
DevRev PLuG
Live chat and customer support for PLG companies
18
reviews
653
followers
Follow for updates
DevRev PLuG by
DevRev PLuG
was hunted by
Emir Atlı
in
Customer Success
,
Messaging
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Madhukar Kumar
and
Dheeraj Pandey
. Featured on August 29th, 2022.
DevRev PLuG
is rated
5/5 ★
by 18 users. This is DevRev PLuG's first launch.
Upvotes
577
Comments
50
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#4
