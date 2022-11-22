Products
Home
→
Product
→
DevRel Careers
DevRel Careers
Specialized job board for Developer Relations professionals
$20 OFF - For Employers
•
Free
DevRel Careers is a specialized career platform where job seekers can filter, search and apply for hand-picked DevRel opportunities across the world, and hiring managers can connect with the very best DevRel talent.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Productivity
,
Career
by
DevRel Careers
About this launch
DevRel Careers
Specialized job board for Developer Relations professionals
0
reviews
49
followers
DevRel Careers by
DevRel Careers
was hunted by
Annika Puura
in
Hiring
,
Productivity
,
Career
. Made by
Annika Puura
and
Karl L Hughes
. Featured on November 30th, 2022.
DevRel Careers
is not rated yet. This is DevRel Careers's first launch.
