DevProjects by Codementor

Joyce Lee
MakerProduct Manager @ Codementor
Hi Product Hunt community 👋🏻 If you’re learning programming, you’ll know that one of the hardest things is transitioning from theory to real world code. Through Codementor, we saw that a lot of our users were struggling with the same thing. We asked ourselves: what could we do to make the process easier? Enter DevProjects. DevProjects is a community where everyone learning programming has free and easy access to curated projects. Users can learn by working on these projects, and sharing their code for other community members to review and provide feedback. If you get stuck, you can also discuss the project and solutions with your peers. There’s a growing collection of projects for web development, mobile apps, and automation/tools. We worked closely with senior developers and mentors to design projects that: - Are specifically constructed to address problems you might face when transitioning from theory to practice, and - Provide more context and are limited in scope, giving you a sense of how developers work with a product team. We had one goal when we built DevProjects: to create a tool that anyone learning programming would find helpful. We hope we achieved this — and that using this product helps you in your journey to become a developer. Let us know what you think!
Hi Joyce! This is an amazing idea! By the way, is there a way to cancel an ongoing project? I clicked one by mistake and now I can't cancel it.