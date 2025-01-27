Launches
DevLeague
Your Github profile as a Pokemon card
Catch 'em all, but make it developer stats! If you grew up collecting Pokémon cards, prepare for a nostalgia hit. DevLeague transforms your GitHub profile into a Pokemon card-complete with your contribution streaks, comments, stars, and issues.
About this launch
DevLeague by
was hunted by
Saksham Saini
in
. Made by
Saksham Saini
. Featured on January 28th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is DevLeague's first launch.