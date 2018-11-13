DevicePilot is a universal cloud-based software service allowing you to easily locate, monitor and manage your connected devices at scale, with proactive management of the entire device lifecycle.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Is there any range limit to this?
Keith ReedMaker@keith_reed1 · Product Owner for DevicePilot
@aaronoleary Hi Aaron. What do you mean by range limit?
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
@keith_reed1 The range you need to be in to connect to the devices?
Keith ReedMaker@keith_reed1 · Product Owner for DevicePilot
@aaronoleary Right, understood. Typically, we connect to the device's representation in the cloud, rather than the device itself. We have direct integration with a number of common IoT stacks, like AWS IoT, The Things Network and Sigfox.
