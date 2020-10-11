  1. Home
Devialet Gemini Earbuds

Sleek wireless headphones with active noise cancelling

Meet a new generation of earbuds. Sound is music we love, noise we wish to avoid, and voices we do not want to miss. Introducing Devialet Gemini True Wireless earbuds: giving you the best of sound, in all its dimensions.
Devialet Gemini Wireless EarphonesDevialet's Phantom speakers are marvels of audio engineering. Now they're bringing their expertise right to the ear with Gemini Wireless Earphones. These true wireless earbuds incorporate novel technologies, including interior decompression chambers to ensure optimum pressure and Ear Active Matching...
Devialet Gemini are company's first true wireless noise-cancelling earbudsFrench premium audio outfit Devialet (perhaps most famous for its Devialet Phantom Reactor wireless speaker and forays into car audio) has just launched its first ever true wireless headphones. The headphones are called Gemini and aside from Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), the new in-ears are protected by three new patents: Pressure Balance Architecture, Internal Delay Compensation, and Ear Active Matching.
Calum Webb
Hunter
Community & Social at Product Hunt
For $299 Devialet's wireless earbuds come in at a fairly reasonable price especially considering the quality and attention to detail that is bound to come with the brand. Focusing on audio and premium noise-canceling features, this looks to be a very promising competitor to the Airpods Pro. While personally, I prefer the form factor and in-ear design of the Airpods Pro (the Devialet earbuds look a bit bulky and heavy in-ear), I'd be tempted to buy these just for the promise of high-quality sound with professional ANC, accessible to me on the go. One of my favorite features that What Hi-Fi mentions in their review is that "With Devialet Gemini, if one of the earbuds moves, the in-built microphones will detect the change in frequency and adapt, tailoring the signal to the ear up to 10,000 times per second". I'm sure you'll like this, @rrhoover!
