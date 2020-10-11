Devialet Gemini Earbuds

discussion
Calum Webb
Hunter
Community & Social at Product Hunt
For $299 Devialet's wireless earbuds come in at a fairly reasonable price especially considering the quality and attention to detail that is bound to come with the brand. Focusing on audio and premium noise-canceling features, this looks to be a very promising competitor to the Airpods Pro. While personally, I prefer the form factor and in-ear design of the Airpods Pro (the Devialet earbuds look a bit bulky and heavy in-ear), I'd be tempted to buy these just for the promise of high-quality sound with professional ANC, accessible to me on the go. One of my favorite features that What Hi-Fi mentions in their review is that "With Devialet Gemini, if one of the earbuds moves, the in-built microphones will detect the change in frequency and adapt, tailoring the signal to the ear up to 10,000 times per second". I'm sure you'll like this, @rrhoover!
