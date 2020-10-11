Devialet Gemini Earbuds

Devialet Gemini are company's first true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds French premium audio outfit Devialet (perhaps most famous for its Devialet Phantom Reactor wireless speaker and forays into car audio) has just launched its first ever true wireless headphones. The headphones are called Gemini and aside from Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), the new in-ears are protected by three new patents: Pressure Balance Architecture, Internal Delay Compensation, and Ear Active Matching.