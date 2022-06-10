Products
Home
→
Product
→
Devbox
Ranked #7 for today
Devbox
A UI for local storage
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Collect
Share
Stats
A chrome extension that shows data from local storage for easy viewing & copy-paste. Add entries by selecting local storage keys to display the value in the UI. Click on a value to copy.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
by
Devbox
About this launch
Devbox by
Devbox
was hunted by
Mehul Lakhanpal
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Mehul Lakhanpal
Featured on June 11th, 2022.
Devbox
is not rated yet. This is Devbox's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#7
Weekly rank
#48
Report